The worst bullshots in PC gaming

It’s one thing to pull a still from a movie that accurately represents how the final cut will look and feel, but videogames are another matter. Trailers and screenshots are put out well before the game is complete, which means they’re inevitably going to need visual band-aids here and there, and communicating everything the game is trying to achieve—systems, story, style—in a single frame is difficult. Enter the bullshot.



To make their games look as good as can be, some publishers pose characters and snap screenshots with a free camera, sometimes even downsampling from high resolutions to reduce aliasing, or using Photoshop to make them pop just a little more. While these marketing screens convey key information and look nice, they can be misleading . We’ve gathered a few of the worst offenders in recent years—in part because they’re funny, but also because it’s a practice that should be called out. We’d much rather see what a game actually looks like to play, especially when these screenshots appear on a store page. Leave it to us to take the unrealistic screenshots after release, because we love doing it .