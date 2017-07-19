The Wolf Among Us, Tales From the Borderlands won't get new seasons any time soon (Updated)

Update: Surprise! Despite strongly suggesting otherwise a couple of days ago, Telltale announced today that The Wolf Among Us season two, along with the final season of The Walking Dead and a new Batman series, are in development. The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead are expected to be out sometime in 2018, while Batman: The Enemy Within is coming next month.

Original story:

Telltale Games won't be following up The Wolf Among Us or Tales of the Borderlands any time soon, it has emerged. Following rumours that The Wolf Among Us would appear at San Diego's Comic-Con this week, the company's head of communications Job Stauffer took to Twitter to shoot down the rumours.

In addition to that, the company directed Eurogamer to a recent AMA run by the company, where the possibility of sequels (or new seasons) for both games was pretty much ruled out in the short term. That naturally means that any cliffhangers left hanging at the end of those seasons, will never be... unhung.

On the topic of The Wolf Among Us, Stauffer had the following to say in the AMA, which took place back in May. "We have also been asked over and over again for some insight into the mystery at the end of the finale for [The Wolf Among Us]. Something I've always wanted to admit is that while we do have a clear answer to who was who at the end of that story... we had also agreed to keep it a mystery for the fans to ponder on their own.

"[It's] definitely fun to see all of the theories pour out, and exciting to pay off our neon-noir story with a femme fatale twist."

The story is much the same with Tales of the Borderlands. "While there are currently no plans for us to continue the story on the Telltale side, we do know that our friends at Gearbox and 2K are hard at work on what's next for the Borderlands universe. We know that also means if anything happens Rhys, Fiona and the gang... the ball is in their [Gearbox's] court to see whether they will or will not be explored again in any possible future entry into that universe."

