The Witness and Wasteland 2 added to Origin Access

EA opened up its Origin Access subscription service to other publishers earlier this month by ushering Batman through its doors, and now the next round of games has arrived. The Witness, Wasteland 2, Out of the Park Baseball 19 and Lost Castle have been added to the service, which lets you play a catalogue of games for $5/£4 a month—it's like a Netflix for gaming, albeit with a fairly limited library.

The Witness is the pick of the bunch: it's a very clever maze puzzler, and one of the best games of 2016. Read Edwin's glowing review here. Wasteland 2 is also worth a look—it's a complex RPG with excellent writing and satisfying combat. Cory's thoughts are this way.

I've been an Origin Access subscriber for the past year or so, and every time I've thought about cancelling I get caught up in another game that it has on its books. I still don't think it's a must-have by any means, mainly because a lot of the games are older titles that you can pick up for cheap if you catch a good sale. But it's slowly growing (you can view all the games here), and I can't see myself backing out anytime soon, especially if these third-party games keep coming. Plus, I've wanted to try Out of the Park Baseball 19 for a while and I'll probably play it on and off until Super Mega Baseball 2 comes out.

If you're not a subscriber, which games could tempt you to shell out?