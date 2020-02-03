The Witcher's Henry Cavill discusses the 'iconic' bath scene

Here at PC Gamer, we're just a little bit obsessed with a certain monster slayer's bathing habits. We love a bit of Tub Geralt. We've probably posted that screenshot more than any other image. Seeing it recreated in the Netflix adaptation was a high point of the series, but it wasn't quite a 1:1 imitation. In a BBC Radio 1 interview, Henry Cavill explains why.

In The Witcher 3, Geralt soaks in the tub with his legs splayed and his big ol' witcher feet sticking out. I'm sure Cavill has equally sexy feet, but for the scene they had to stay underwater.

"I was trying to put my feet up, and I couldn't—the bath was the wrong shape," he said. "But I thought that might have been a bit much, as well."

There's no thing as too much Tub Geralt, Henry.

He also reminds Radio 1 that the scene isn't exclusive to the games,

"It's a very iconic moment, and a lot of people attribute it to the games, and yes the games absolutely brought that forward into an iconic moment, but it is also from the books. I don't know how many people realised how iconic it was that there was already a visual attached, so when I was getting into the bath, I was sitting there thinking 'I wonder if anyone knows how much this is going to explode, this particular scene.'"

Radio 1 also chatted with Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, Ciri and Yennefer, about hard to pronounce names, the games, the books and, of course, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.