The best covers of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher'

In Netflix's Witcher TV series, Jaskier the bard—better known as Dandelion in the games—is something of a divisive character. But I think most people can agree that the theme song he writes for Geralt, his monster-slaying pal, is pretty damn catchy. 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' has become the White Wolf's official anthem, whether he likes it or not, and has inspired a bunch of people on the internet to perform their own covers. Here are some of our favourites, spanning a variety of instruments and genres. People really love this song.
Metal version
Russian choir version
Epic metal version
Acoustic version
Classical guitar version
Violin version
Eurobeat version
Piano version
Synthwave version
Ukulele version
Trumpet version
Club version
Bass version
Russian version
Kalimba version
Bagpipe version
