The Witcher Season 2 casts Dijkstra, Philippa Eilhart, Nenneke, and more

Another seven The Witcher Season 2 cast members have been announced by Netflix, and the group includes familiar faces from Bridgerton and The Hobbit.

The castings were announced on The Witcher's Twitter account with a description for each character and their respective actor.

Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh is joining as Nenneke, who acts as a mother to Geralt in the books. She doesn't appear in any of The Witcher games, but she does get a small shoutout in The Witcher 3.

Graham McTavish, who played Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy of films, will be taking on the role of Dijkstra. The spymaster makes an appearance in several quests in The Witcher 3, being a huge crime lord in Novigrad.

Cassie Clare joins as Philippa Eilhart, a shape-shifting sorceress and head of the Lodge of Sorceresses. Mage Rience will be played by fellow Bridgerton alum Chris Fulton, and Kevin Doyle will play Ba'Lian, a character original to the Netflix show. Finally, partners-in-crime Codringher and Fenn are played by writer, director, and actor Simon Callow and actor, comedian, and disability activist Liz Carr.

The Witcher Season 2 is currently slated to premiere sometime this year, after suffering some delays due to the global pandemic and Henry Cavill sustaining a small injury in December 2020. Here's everything we know about the second season, including the other cast members announced so far.