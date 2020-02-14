The Witcher 3 sales were up 554% thanks to the Netflix show

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is doing rather well for itself thanks to Netflix's recently-released The Witcher series.

As spotted by PC Games Insider, The NPD Group claims that, compared to December 2018, December 2019 saw a massive 554% increase in sales for physical editions of The Witcher 3 across all platforms. Considering that was the same month that Netflix released its own take on the fantasy series, it's clear the Henry Cavill-fronted show convinced a heck of a lot of people to try out the game.

We've known that Netflix gave CD Projekt Red's game a bit of a boost for a while now, although the exact number of that bump hasn't been clear. It beat its launch day numbers on Steam at the end of December, and then at the start of January, it broke 100,000 concurrent players on Steam for the very first time. It's not just The Witcher 3, either: the first game in the series hit an all-time peak in January 2020 with over 12,000 players, and the second game also enjoyed a noticeable increase.

The books have been doing pretty great as well, as demand has caused 500,000 new copies of Andrzej Sapkowski's original books to be printed.

Of course, with this amount of frenzy surrounding Geralt's adventures, Netflix confirmed a second season of the show before the first even aired.