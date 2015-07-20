The Witcher 3 patch 1.07 released

Everybody was complaining about that screenshot of Geralt in the bath, so I ran it through Google Deep Dream to see if that would help. It didn't.

The Witcher 3's long-awaited 1.07 patch is available now, on GOG Galaxy, Steam, and so on. It's a useful one: reducing the need for inventory management and adding a new global storage stash that can be accessed via multiple locations throughout the world. Potentially more significant is a whole alternate movement mode for Geralt, which can be enabled through the options menu.

Of course, a big patch requires a lengthy download—but just how lengthy seems to depend on where you download it from. It's 7.6GB for me, through GOG Galaxy, while Steam users are reporting a 5.1GB download. Stranger still, you can download it from your GOG account page for 2.1GB. That may be the preferred option for those struggling with monthly download limits.

Already it's been noted that the patch introduces a number of bugs—including a possible performance hit that can be mitigated by disabling V-sync. CD Projekt Red has recently tweeted to say they're on the case.

We're investigating all the reports regarding patch 1.07 issues as well as update's availability in Europe on PSN.July 20, 2015

In addition to the patch, CDPR has also released the game's 14th piece of free DLC. Don't get too excited; it's just an alternative look for Ciri.

You can download the latest freebie via Steam or GOG's free DLC subscription option. There are now two more free DLC's remaining—after which, CDPR will gear up for The Witcher 3's first expansion, due later this year.