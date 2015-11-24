The Witcher 3 is half-price in GOG's latest sale

GOG is throwing a sale on the GOG-exclusive games in in their library, which happens to include a rather popular roleplaying game called The Witcher 3. The huge RPG is half-price, just in time for the holidays. If you already have The Witcher 3 and liked it enough to play more, the Hearts of Stone expansion is a little bit cheaper. If you want to catch up with the series, The Witcher 2 is 85% off.

The sale is also discounting a bunch of the good old games the shop first became known for. The D&D pack is 80% off, and includes Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, Icewind Dale, Planescape Torment, Neverwinter Nights and more. There's plenty more nostalgia to enjoy in the Warhammer and Star Trek bundles. The sale will run until 5:59am PST / 1:59pm GMT on Sunday.

There are also discounts on games that aren't exclusively sold on GOG. You might want to check out Galactic Civilizations 3, which is also currently half-price.