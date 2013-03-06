The Walking Dead's second season won't rise until Autumn 2014 [Updated]

Update: In a statement to Game Informer , Telltale say: "The current estimated release window for Season Two of The Walking Dead is for fall of 'this' year (2013), and not 'next' year (2014) as has been reported after a recent interview. We apologize for any confusion and thank you and all of our fans for your continued excitement for Telltale's series."

So not that long to wait after all.

Original story: Hoping to find out the fate of [REDACTED] after [REDACTED] in the [REDACTED] conclusion to Season 1 of The Walking Dead? Prepare for a wait. In an interview with Eurogamer , Telltale's CEO Dan Connors reveals the game's second season is currently planned for release around "fall next year". On the plus side, it means people who haven't yet played the game have well over a year to find out what that first sentence is hiding.

Fortunately for fans, the studio plans to release some form of Walking Dead content in the interim between the two seasons, as revealed by writer (and mayor of Whitta Vista ) Gary Whitta last week. "Knowing that it's a way off, and knowing that people are hungry for more Walking Dead, there may very well be more Walking Dead from Telltale before season two," he said.

"We'll probably have something to announce fairly soon about what we're going to do," Connors admitted. "It'll be different."