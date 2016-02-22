The Walking Dead: Michonne trailer is a reminder that people suck

The Walking Dead: Michonne is out tomorrow, which means it's obligatory launch trailer time. We actually got a good look at TWD: Michonne gameplay in last week's “Six Minutes With...” video, but this trailer is all about setting up the story. Unsurprisingly, it's lacking in both sunshine and singsong.

What is it that makes people behave so badly when the chips are down? Not all people, obviously, but it always seems that the more dire a situation becomes, the more likely it is you're going to run into somebody whose sole purpose in this world seems to be to dick things up for whoever isn't already dead. Or maybe that's just the nature of fiction? Conflict, after all, is at the center of every good yarn.

Whatever the case, that guy in the green jacket is a jerk and I look forward to seeing him eat a machete—even though I know it won't actually change anything. That's The Walking Dead for you. Happiness abounds.

The Walking Dead: Michonne is based on the long-running series of comics that inspired the television show, and not the television show itself, even though it's more deeply embedded in mainstream cultural awareness. Because of that, it will likely be of particular interest to readers, because it covers the character's absence from issues 126 to 139, revealing what drove her away from her trusted friends, and what brought her back. Find out more at telltalegames.com.