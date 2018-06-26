The team behind Alien: Isolation is working on a first-person tactical shooter

The Creative Assembly team responsible for 2014's brilliant Alien: Isolation is working on a tactical first-person shooter. The news comes via the official Creative Assembly website, where the company is recruiting for a "Senior UI Artist" to work on the "new unannounced IP".

The listing contains no other hints regarding what the game might be, though the successful applicant must have "good UX knowledge for console / PC games".

While a sequel to Alien: Isolation seemed possible for a little while, it's looking pretty unlikely nowadays. There was news back in January about a new Aliens shooter, which will be developed by Cold Iron Studios and published by Fox's game publishing wing, FoxNext Games.

A "free-roaming VR experience" based on Alien did emerge in May from Cold Iron Studios, though it didn't get a wide commercial release: it seems to have been playable exclusively at a mall in Orange County.

Whatever the case, it's interesting that the Creative Assembly advertisement specifies the "team behind Alien: Isolation", and it's cause for wonder what that team has been up to these past three years. Hopefully we'll find out soon.