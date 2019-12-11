Popular

The Survivalists is a survival sandbox follow-up to The Escapists



Get stranded on an island with your mates and some monkeys.

The Survivalists, Team 17's follow-up to The Escapists, was announced during Nintendo's indie showcase, but it's also coming to PC. Set in the same universe as a jailbreak sandbox, this one's a co-op survival game with players stranded on an island. Give the announcement trailer a watch above. 

It seems a bit like the kind of thing you'd make before you embarked on a less well-trodden game premise like a prison break. The aesthetic has evolved, but my impressions from the trailer and the Steam page is that it's pretty conventional. 

You need to hunt for food, build a home and sometimes raid temples for loot, and you can craft everything from a boring axe to a tasty smoothie. If you need a hand, you can team up with up to three mates, and if you're a misanthrope you can instead recruit monkeys and make them fight and build for you. An army of monkeys? I take everything I said before back. 

The implication is that the monkeys are your friends, but I've never asked my friends to build me a house while I kick back with a smoothie. Clearly these monkeys have been tricked. Also, looting ancient temples? I'm starting to think there's a good reason we've been dumped on this island. 

The Survivalists is due out next year.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
