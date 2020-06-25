The Steam Summer Sale has started

The Steam Summer Sale have arrived, barely giving us a moment to collect ourselves after facing the Summer Game Festival's 900 demos.

This year, your purchases will net you points that you can spent in the creatively named Points Ship. It boasts a bunch of Summer Sale tat like animated stickers, backgrounds and avatars.

There will be backgrounds and other items from various games, too, which you can also pick up with points. You can also claim free animated stickers from road trip destinations over the next fortnight.

If you spend $30, or the equivalent in your region, you'll save an addition $5.

You can start hunting for deals now, and the sale will run until 10 am PDT on July 9. Steam's also got an explainer for the Points Shop.