The Stanley Parable has sold over 1 million units

It says a lot about the good health of games when The Stanley Parable, a strange narrative-driven adventure with origins in the modding community, can sell over 1 million copies. Developer Davey Wreden revealed the sales figure on Twitter earlier this week. "A few years ago no one had any idea who I was," he wrote. "Today The Stanley Parable has sold a million copies. Thank you."

The last we heard of the game's sales progress, it had shifted 100,000 units in its first week. PC Gamer's Phil Savage described it as "effortlessly inventive, frequently surprising and consistently hilarious" upon release, later naming it as his game of the year.

Originally a Source Engine mod, The Stanley Parable released as a standalone title on Steam in 2013.