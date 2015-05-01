The Sims 4 starts getting men pregnant (by accident)

The Sims 4: Get to Work brought with it a bunch of new features - and bugs, obviously. One of which was the unexpected joy/hilarity of Sim men getting pregnant.

As you can see over on Kotaku, the release of the Sims 4's expansion pack has brought with it a few bugs and issues that needed correcting - but ones that, owing to the game's life-sim nature, are actually quite fun.

It seems that, with the addition of alien abductions in Get to Work, someone had set the dial a mite too high. This meant abductions were coming thick and fast, almost as often as your irritating little computer person demands attention from you. Some players reported that, on returning from their semi-regular abductions, their male Sims were actually pregnant.

No biggie, right? The Sims team fixed the rate of abductions and quietly patched out the male pregnancies. Or so they thought - as players are now reporting their men getting pregnant without even an abduction, so there isn't even the sci-fi excuse any more. Instead we have to stick with the Arnie/Junior reasoning. If anything, it could be a reason to pick up the Get to Work expansion, which we decided was alright, but not great.

Players have been making their men pregnant pretty much since the Sims 4 came out, but this was both intentionally and via the use of cheats. This time around, they're unexpected surprises for the Y-chromosome-carrying little computer people. But I don't think anybody's really complaining that much, because it's actually a pretty fun little feature.

