The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic goes all Harry Potter in a new gameplay trailer

Realm Of Magic is the latest expansion for Sims 4, and it’s more than a bit smitten by the shenanigans of Harry Potter.

As you can see in the new trailer above, the expansion has your Sim travelling to another world via a portal. Once you arrive in this realm, your main goal is to become the best spellcaster possible—and if Harold Potter taught us anything, that probably involves introducing your groin to a broomstick for an uncomfortable amount of time.

The sorcery-focused DLC spans several types of witchcraft, including Practical Magic, Mischief Magic, Untamed Magic, and Alchemy. The main star of the game’s promo art is a dead ringer for Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne, and Realm Of Magic also lets you transform Sims into Frankenstein-esque monsters. As with any new Sims expansion, there must of course be new ways to do terrible things to our Sims.

The Sims 4: Realm Of Magic launches September 10. We'll have impressions next week.