The Settlers: Kingdoms of Anteria confirmed for 2014 release

By

It's been a while since we've heard anything about Ubisoft's strategy series The Settlers, but not any more: the publisher has confirmed a new installment for release in 2014. Entitled The Settlers: Kingdoms of Anteria, there are few solid details available at present except that it hasn't strayed from its “world famous building strategy” roots.

According to the blurb Ubisoft sent us, the new installment will “reinvent” the publishers approach to the series. Which tells us diddly squat, but they're also saying that it's the “most innovative Settlers' game we have ever created.” You'd hope so.

In all seriousness, it's good news, and if you've played a Settlers game you'll know what to expect: city building and strategising in real time. We haven't had a proper Settlers game since 2010, if you exclude the purely online installment released in 2012. The new game is in development by series veterans Blue Byte and is expected later this year. In the meantime, look at this expensive CG trailer:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
