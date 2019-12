While recent offerings told us all conspiracies are real and introduced the savage coast this one is closer in style to the first trailer . It's all CGI. It tells us very little about the game. And it's absolutely brilliant.

In this trailer a wizard who reminds us very much of John Constantine is relieving himself at a pub urinal when he's ambushed by some kind of horrific demon. He then battles it using his own reflected image so that he doesn't have to stop peeing. Bad. Ass.