It's Monday, but that's okay, because you can absorb The Plan now for free

In case Limits and Demonstrations wasn't contemplative enough for you, the developers behind first-person scared baby sim Among The Sleep , Krillbite, have created a serene curious wasp sim called The Plan . It's free, and only a few minutes long, but quite lovely, and asks important questions about what it means to be a wasp in a world full of leaves that hate wasps. Sit back, and BRACE FOR SOOTHING AMBIENCE.