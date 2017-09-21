The PC Gamer Show: Steam review bombing, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about our time with Divinity: Original Sin 2, more Quake Champions, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider's creative new powers, Valve's changes to Steam user reviews, and wrap with our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's music comes from Localhost, a cyberpunk game where you convince AIs to delete themselves. It's dark. If you like what you hear, check out our impressions of the game, buy the game, the game and the soundtrack, or just the soundtrack itself. So many choices. Unless choice is an illusion because you're an AI, woah!

This week's topics:

Death of the Outsider's new powers make it play like Hitman Divinity: Original Sin 2 has Tyler dreaming of blood Evan makes a case for Quake Champions Steam user reviews are changing 2017 has plenty of games left to go Twitch chat Q&A

