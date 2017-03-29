The PC Gamer Show: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, StarCraft Remastered, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the now confirmed StarCraft 2 Remaster, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

StarCraft Remastered was confirmed, Destiny 2 announced, and more news...

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Evan and Chris talk about the highs and lows of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Are MOBAs actually MOBAs?

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Chris Livingston