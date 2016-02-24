The PC Gamer Show: Hitman, Devil Daggers, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we discuss our time in the Hitman beta, indie shooter Devil Daggers, TF2's coming competitive beta, the price of the HTC Vive, and lots more—including a Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch Chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. TF2's upcoming competitive mode gets fleshed out by Valve. Indie shooter Devil Daggers surprised us in a very good way. Catfantastic Quiz! Can you guess the game? We discuss our time in the Hitman beta. The HTC Vive finally has a price, and it's not low. Viewers questions from Twitch chat. Evan really wants to talk about Overwatch.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.