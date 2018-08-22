The PC Gamer Show 140: Sekiro, Graveyard Keeper, Nvidia RTX GPUs, and listener questions

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 140, also available on YouTube

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast.

On this week's show James talks about his recent hands-on with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Chris explains how to make candles from corpses, and we react to Nvidia's RTX GPU announcements. We close with listener questions, as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon