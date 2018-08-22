The PC Gamer Show 140: Sekiro, Graveyard Keeper, Nvidia RTX GPUs, and listener questions

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 140, also available on YouTube
Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show James talks about his recent hands-on with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Chris explains how to make candles from corpses, and we react to Nvidia's RTX GPU announcements. We close with listener questions, as always.
