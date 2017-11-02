The PC Gamer Show 108: Destiny 2's endgame, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and listener Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the lack of interesting incentives in Destiny 2's endgame, how Assassin's Creed: Origins won us over, and we'll end with our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

A short Now playing Tim preaches Destiny 2's endgame issues Chris talks Assassin's Creed: Origins Twitch chat Q&A

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tim Clark

Chris Livingston