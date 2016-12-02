The new Prey trailer looks a lot like Bioshock in space

A new trailer for Prey premiered at The Game Awards, showing off man's first contact with the alien threat before giving us a brief glimpse at how Prey actually plays, and it looks surprisingly familiar. Bioshock vibes, anyone?

A few weapons shown off include a foam gun used to make walkable pathways, a wrench, a shotgun, pistol, and a strange singularity grenade that sucks up nearby enemies and debris. There was a ton of space left on the weapon wheel too, which suggests we'll see quite a few more tools and abilities revealed as time goes on.

One of which is the Mimic Matter ability, which lets Morgan turn into any object. In this case, as we've read about many times before, Morgan turned into a mug, which is probably a great tactical option when facing off against an army of sentient teleporting enemies made of smokey black tendrils.

