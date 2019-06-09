The new Lego Star Wars game covers all nine films

A new Lego Star Wars was revealed during Microsoft's E3 press conference and it looks like the definitive Lego Star Wars game, with a campaign that includes all nine movies including the upcoming Rise of Skywalker. Called The Skywalker Saga, it'll be coming in 2020.

At this point, though, Lego Star Wars games are a pretty predictable thing. It looks cute, though, and I'm excited to see the new movies finally get the Lego treatment. We'll add the trailer here as soon as it becomes available.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches in 2020.