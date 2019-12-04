The new Five Nights at Freddy's game is a sidescrolling shooter

Five Nights at Freddy's has yet another spin-off game, this time in the form of a sidescrolling platformer. Freddy in Space 2 is actually a sequel to a mini-game contained within FNaF World, which is itself an RPG spin-off perhaps best known for its sudden removal from Steam (it's now available on Gamejolt after some much needed fixes).

Still with me? The most important thing to know is that Freddy in Space 2 is a new, free, action-oriented FNaF game, and it looks decent in action, albeit very far removed from the series' horror roots. As creator Scott Cawthon explains on Gamejolt, the game has been created for a Game Theory charity stream.

But that doesn't mean you can't just download it and play it: while it is just "a novelty game", it does feature the nominal Freddy in space, which is ridiculous enough to be worth a look. "When Freddy leaves the lunar base on a deep-space mission, the central computer system is hijacked by the newly installed high-tech computer assistant: L.ogarithmic O.nline LAN-compatible Z.ero-error H.ydraulic A.uxiliary X.ylophone(?), otherwise known as L.O.L.Z.H.A.X," reads the description.

"LolzHax has brainwashed the other resident space warriors, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and that weird gangly space puppet, and has locked Freddy's son outside the station with limited air remaining. Can Freddy rescue his friends, defeat LolzHax, and save his son in time?"

There's a trailer below, and you can download the game here: