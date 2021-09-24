Popular

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection arrives next February

Return to Life is Strange and Before the Storm with spruced-up visuals and new motion-captured animations.

I hope you're emotionally ready for a trip back to Arcadia Bay, folks. After a slight delay, Square Enix this week announced that the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is set to arrive early next year.

Announced alongside new entry True Colors, the Remastered Collection revisits the original Life is Strange and spin-off, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Textures and models have been redone, with a new lighting engine helping uplift a game that's starting to look a little flat. The motion capture process used in True Colors has also been brought in here, helping give the original LiS cast a bit more life.

It's not the most dramatic overhaul. But it's a welcome one, that largely keeps the spirit of the original while looking less like a game from 2015.

Life is Strange made a strong impression back then, though, and follow-up games have continued to follow that format of supernatural young-adult fiction. It's a playbook of teen drama and quaint American towns that this month's new entry True Colors follows faithfully, largely to its benefit.

"Although True Colors has its pitfalls, I have never had this much fun with a Life is Strange game," Rachel wrote in her Life is Strange: True Colors review. "Previous games in the series have dealt with some incredibly heavy topics, like convincing a friend not to jump off the roof of a building or experiencing horrendous racism, so even when there are happy moments, they often come across as bitter sweet, a fleeting moment in an unfair world. True Colors has its fair share of drama, but it also has moments of incredible joy.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection launches on February 1, 2022.

