The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd is coming in May, Trails of Cold Steel to follow

A decade after its original release in Japan, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd is on its way to the West. XSeed Games announced today that the final part of the Trails in the Sky trilogy will be released on May 3.

Taking place six months after the events of Trails in the Sky Second Chapter, Trails in the Sky the 3rd follows the adventures of Father Kevin Graham, who's been assigned to retrieve an artifact lying beneath Grancel Cathedral—a job he must undertake in the company of his childhood friend and newest recruit, Sister Ries Argent.

The description on Steam sounds ominous: "Thus begins the start of a routine mission that becomes anything but, delving into a new and mysterious realm that follows an unnaturally strict set of rules: Phantasma. Therein, the history of the Septian Church and the pasts of the many familiar faces who took up arms for the sake of Liberl’s future will be laid bare…and some may have been better off staying forever sealed behind closed doors."

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store, and will go for $30/£25/€30. This rounds out the trilogy that Xseed started bringing to the West in 2014.

Also on the way, sometime after Trails in the Sky the 3rd, is The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, first released for the PS3 and PS Vita in Japan in 2013 and North America in 2015. Pricing and a launch date for that one weren't announced but XSeed said that it will be out this summer, "with 50 percent more lines of English voiceover dialog." XSeed also confirmed that Trails of Cold Steel 2 will be coming to the PC as well. A PC/PS3 comparison video, via Gematsu, can be seen below.