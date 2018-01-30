The latest Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus DLC is out now

The second DLC episode for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus released earlier today, in the form of 'The Diaries of Agent Silent Death'. As the name implies, it traces the adventures of protagonist Agent Silent Death (her real name being the comparatively benign Jessica Valiant).

Much like the first episode in the Freedom Chronicles series, this is its own self-contained campaign, albeit a comparatively short one. Unusually, Machine Games and Bethesda haven't (yet) released a trailer for this one, so we've only got the Steam screenshots to guide us. This description is helpful:

"Play as former OSS agent and assassin, Jessica Valiant, AKA Agent Silent Death! Hot on the trail of a sinister plot, Valiant finds herself in the offices of Paragon Pictures, Tinseltown film studio turned Nazi propaganda machine. Stalk, shoot and stab from the shadows in pursuit of your prey in the Diaries of Agent Silent Death!"

The pack is $9.95, or comes in the $24.95 season pass. It follows the first DLC pack, The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, which released mid-December.