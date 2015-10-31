The Last Crown: Midnight Horror is a ghost-hunting adventure, out now

Ahead of The Last Crown: Blackenrock, the ghost-hunting adventure sequel from point and click developer Darkling Room, creator Jonathan Boakes has released a short Halloween tie-in titled Midnight Horror. Nigel Danvers is once again on the case, uncovering some spooky goings on in the mostly colourless town of Saxton. Here's the skinny:

"Halloween: when the veil between our world and the 'other side' is at its weakest. Witches celebrate Samhain, a Celtic festival from the old religion, conjuring the dead and communing with the spirits. Nigel Danvers, ghost-hunter, knows all about the ghosts that dwell in the darkness, he has seen plenty to convince him there are dark forces at work. So, why is Halloween so different? Something is haunting the guest rooms above the local harbour-side pub, The Bear. Who or what hides in the shadowy corners of the old Inn? What is the presence at the end of the Harbour Wall? Dusting down his old ghost-hunting gadgets, Nigel gets to work. He has one night to find out, before the veil returns to full strength, and the Halloween Horror is gone, for another year."

OOooooOOOoooOOOo. (I was being a scary ghost.) You'll be pleased to hear that development of Blackenrock is "wrapping up", and that we can expect a release date soon.