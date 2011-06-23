The Killing Floor Summer Sideshow Event—free update brings new map, trailer

The zombiesmiths (okay, okay, technically they're experimented-on freaks) at Tripwire are releasing another free update for Killing Floor, their co-op survival-'em-up FPS. The Summer Sideshow Event, due June 30, will add new map The Abusement Park, more achievements, and an unlockable character skin. Additional skins for KF's seven classes will be available as a $1.99 DLC pack. Read more on the KF website .

I'd like to extend these words to my mortal nemesis, cymbal monkey , who will have a horrific cameo in the update: your reign of percussive terror ends here .