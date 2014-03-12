The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II out April 17, pre-purchase now for beta access

Much like Tortchlight , The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing was an enjoyable and affordable action role-playing game, which found an audience with players looking for something similar to Diablo . That's how I found it (and loved it), so I'm pretty excited that Neocore announced that The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II will hit Steam on April 17 for $15. If you just can't wait another minute, you can pre-purchase the game on Neocore's site to gain access to the closed beta, which, now that we're so close to release, must be pretty close to the final product.

Neocore released a list of figures to empirically prove that if The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II is not a better game than the original, it is at least more game than the original. It will have three character classes where the previous only had one, a “complex” story compared to a linear one, over 250 unique weapon models compared to 30, and a level 60 cap compared to 30. The original's tower defense mode is also getting much bigger in the sequel with seven more levels and twice as many trap types.

The game will have a lot of stuff, is what Neocore is trying to say, which of course appeals to me as a loot mongering RPG fan.

If you're unfamiliar with the first game, you can get a pretty good idea of what you'll be in for by watching this new trailer.