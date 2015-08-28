The Humble Store Summer Sale offers Stealth Inc. 2 for free

The Humble Store Summer Sale—technically the End of Summer Sale, but who wants to think about that?—is now underway. And even if you're saying to yourself, "I can't possibly afford to spend one more penny on videogame deals," this is still worth your time because until August 31, you can snag a copy of the Humble Deluxe Edition of Stealth Inc. 2 just by showing up.

We didn't review Stealth Inc. 2 but we did have a look at its PC predecessor, Stealth Bastard: Tactical Espionage Arsehole (which I will never stop thinking is funny) and liked it quite a bit, which makes the whole "free" thing even better. But there are a lot of other solid deals on tap as well, like the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection for $12, Rogue Legacy for $2, Never Along for $6, the X3 Superbox for $10, and Goats on a Bridge for $1. (I have no idea what Goats on a Bridge is, but I like the title.)

The summer sale also introduces the new "Build Your Own Bundle" feature, which offers increasing discounts on game prices as you buy more of them (66 percent off for buying three, 72 percent for four, 75 percent for five, although they're currently limited to Codemasters and Telltale), and there will be 12-hour flash sales and publisher deals featuring Bethesda, Ubisoft, 2K Games, Warner, and others to be announced later. As always, ten percent of all purchases goes to support charity, and you may now choose from among 35,000 different charities in the US and UK to support. The Humble Store Summer Sale is live now and runs until September 11.