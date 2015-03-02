The Stealth Bastard returns to PC in Stealth Inc. 2

I'm not ashamed to admit that I was initially enamored with Stealth Inc. solely because of its original title, Stealth Bastard: Tactical Espionage Arsehole. It was thus especially pleasing that it turned out to have a lot more going on than just a ridiculous title (which was later changed to accommodate the more straitlaced console market), and then disappointing when the sequel, Stealth Inc. 2, was released as a Wii U exclusive. But it turns out that exclusivity came with an expiration date.

"I'm not at GDC this year for the first time in eight years since I'll be demoing Stealth Inc 2 on PlayStation and Xbox at PAX East. :)," Curve Digital Design Director Jonathan Biddle tweeted earlier today. "To confirm, Stealth Inc 2 is coming to PC, PS3, PS4, Vita and (for the first time in the series) Xbox One."

The basic gameplay of Stealth Inc. 2 looks to be very similar to the original, but it does away with the linear level progression of the original in favor of a "Metroidvania-style overworld," and includes a fully-featured level editor. Naturally, there are also a number of new gadgets, puzzles, and terrible ways to die; there will not, however, be a switch to a new (that is to say, old) title.

"It's be Stealth Inc 2. We can't effectively market a game with two titles!" Biddle tweeted. Nor will there be a return of that gloriously juvenile subtitle, either. "The areshole subtitle is... divisive. :)" he added. "Personally, I thought it was funny for a day or two 5 years ago. Now...?"

Hey, I still think it's funny. Stealth Inc. 2 will be out in early April.