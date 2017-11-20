The Humble Store has Brutal Legend free for the next two days

Popular

The killer may be dead, but you can't kill rock and roll.

Get ready to rock out with your Jack Black out: For the next two days, Brutal Legend is free in the Humble Store Fall Sale. Go to the game page, add it to your cart, and check yourself out for a free Steam code for Double Fine's heavy metal action-RTS. 

As always, though, before you head on your way, allow me to suggest a few things you might actually want to spend some money on: 

There's lots more (ooh, Samorost 3 is $6, that's a deal) so I'd suggest poking around if you haven't already. The Humble Store Fall sale runs until 10 am PT on November 28.

