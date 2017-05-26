The Humble Spring Sale Encore is running until Monday

You thought the Humble Store Spring Sale was over? You thought wrong. The Humble Spring Sale Encore is now live, and it's a collection of the best selling games from the past couple of weeks of sales on the Humble Store.

Highlights of the encore sale include Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition, Dishonored 2, and The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition, all for 50 percent off. You can also get the Entire Alien: Isolation Collection for a massive 80 percent off. Various publishers like Square Enix, 2K, Bethesda, and Activision have also got their individual sales back on.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you can get Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for a grand total of £0 / $0, and you can't get cheaper than free. You've only got until 10am Pacific time tomorrow to get it though, so don't go waiting until Monday.

Dozens more games are on sale, and you can choose to give part of your payment to any number of great charities.

