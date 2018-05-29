The Humble Arma 2018 Bundle is live

A big box of Arma is now up for grabs at Humble Bundle, and it's a little bit different than the Humble Arma Bundle that turned up in 2017. For one thing, the title is slightly expanded: This is the Humble Arma 2018 Bundle. And for another, there's a little bit more to it.

For $1, you'll get Arma: Cold War Assault, Arma: Gold Edition, and Arma Tactics. For paying more than the average (which is well over $14 already, by the way), you'll also claim Arma 2, the British Armed Forces, Army of the Czech Republic, and Private Military Company add-ons, and the standalone expansion Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead.

Spend $15 and you'll add on Arma 3, plus the Karts, Helicopters, and Marksmen add-ons. And for $20 or more you can top it all off with Arma 3: Apex, the 2016 expansion that adds a new island, faction, co-op campaign, and other features.

Funds raised by the Humble Arma 2018 Bundle will go to support the American Red Cross, a charity that developer Bohmemia Interactive has previously supported through the Arma 3: Laws of War DLC. It will be available for purchase until June 12.