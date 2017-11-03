The hack-and-slash MMO Guardians of Ember is free to play this weekend

Guardians of Ember is a fantasy hack-and-slash MMO released in September that bears more than a passing resemblance to traditional action-RPGs like Diablo 2 and Grim Dawn. Steam user reviews have been mixed, although post-release updates appear to have improved that pictures somewhat, but what's important right now is that it's free to play this weekend, so you can find out for yourself what it's all about without spending a dime.

"Through the whole weekend players can try out each of the six different classes, create unique builds with more than 300 skills and a dual class system at their disposal," publisher Insel Games said. "Fans of traditional MMOs will enjoy features like housing, crafting, fishing and can use the Group Finder to make new friends. More action awaits the brave heroes of Olyndale as they slash their way through hordes of enemies, level up, and tackle randomized and instanced dungeons in the new nightmare mode together with their allies or alone."

The trial period will include special events designed for the free weekend, which will take place alongside the usual public events, and all progress earned during the freebie will carry over the full game. If you're inclined to spring for it, this would be a good time, because the deluxe and ultimate editions are also on for half price until November 6: $15/£13/€15 for the deluxe, which includes one DLC release, and $30/£25/€29 for the ultimate, which has two.