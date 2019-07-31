The Fortnite World Cup drew more than 2.3 million concurrent viewers

Fortnite's suitability as a top-tier esport may up for debate, but there's no question that it's a crowd-pleaser. Esports analyst Rod Breslau tweeted while the event was running that two million people were watching concurrently across Twitch and YouTube, and today Epic confirmed that the total peak concurrent viewer number was actually significantly higher.

"On Sunday during the Solo Finals, concurrent viewers peaked at over 2.3 million across YouTube and Twitch, making the Fortnite World Cup the most-watched competitive gaming event (excluding China) of all time. These numbers do not include fans watching in-game and on other streaming and social media platforms," Epic wrote in today's update. "We couldn’t have hosted such an event and showcased the top Fortnite players without your support. Thank you to the entire Fortnite community!"

The update also offers a glimpse at Epic's next big idea for Fornite competitive play, which was announced during the World Cup as the Fortnite Champion Series.

"Starting with Fortnite’s upcoming Season X, players will compete weekly with the goal of becoming Fortnite Season X Champions with millions of dollars at stake," Epic explained. "We’re also adding a leaderboard so you can track your progress and follow your favorite players in the quest to become Season Champs."

Epic said that details about the Fortnite Champion Series will be revealed in an upcoming blog post. Fornite Season 10 begins on August 1, which is almost upon us—here's everything we know about it so far.