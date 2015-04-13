The first video made using GTA 5's editor is ridiculously good

Wow. How good is this for someone's first try? "Running, Man," is the very first video created with the Grand Theft Auto 5 video editor. It was created by the YouTube gaming channel 8-Bit Bastard, which was commissioned by Rockstar to do the job.

There's not a whole lot to it in terms of story, character development, or hard-hitting action—"Trevor goes jogging" pretty well sums it up—but the angles, the cuts, the use of slo-mo and the glorious detail in all of it promises huge and crazy things to come. Grand Theft Auto 5 may be one of the biggest and best games to hit the PC in ages, but the video editor may well prove to be the part that's truly revolutionary. Grand Theft Auto 5 hits the PC later today.