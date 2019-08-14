The Falconeer is a dogfighting game with giant birds

The Falconeer is a dogfighting game set above an ocean world, but instead of jets or spaceships peppering each other with rockets and lasers, it's massive birds. The Gamescom teaser above gives us a brief look at some graceful avian combat, but the developer has also posted some more detailed footage.

Gameplay from last year pits the falcon and its little human rider against a dragon—oh dear—in the middle of a storm. Honestly I'd rather be safely stuck inside a cockpit.

Along with fighting dragons and other airborne menaces, there are little islands and points of interest to explore, peppering the huge ocean, and multiple factions squabbling over some secrets hidden in the deep. I don't suppose birds are great at deep sea diving.

It promises "classic dogfighting mechanics", though I'm not sure how they translate to riding a bird. Judging by the trailer, the birds are a lot more agile than jets, pulling off acrobatic manoeuvres and incredibly sharp turns that you're probably not going to find in more realistic dogfighters.

As a falconeer, you'll work your way up from squire to legend, taking on jobs and quests for various benefactors or just helping out the little people. It looks like there's some light RPG stuff, too, and you'll be able to upgrade your big bird, unlock new abilities and find more weapons.

If hurtling through the sky on the back of a giant falcon sounds like your thing, you'll need to wait until next year.