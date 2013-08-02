The Elder Scrolls Anthology bundles every mudcrab, dragon, and potato-faced human

At QuakeCon last night, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls Anthology, a special edition retail release containing every TES game, expansion and DLC pack. That's a hell of a lot of prison escapes, grand adventure, and stilted voice acting being packed into a single box. But if you're not tempted by an attractive re-release of games you likely already own, the developer is also packaging the ultimate in PC gaming physical rewards: five maps, covering Tamriel, Iliac Bay, Morrowind, Cyrodiil and Skyrim.
Here's what you'll get:
- The Elder Scrolls Arena
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls III DLC: Tribunal
- The Elder Scrolls III DLC: Bloodmoon
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls IV DLC: Knights of the Nine
- The Elder Scrolls IV DLC: Shivering Isles
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls V DLC: Dawnguard
- The Elder Scrolls V DLC: Hearthfire
- The Elder Scrolls V DLC: Dragonborn
Given Bethesda's tendency to bundle the official Oblivion add-ons onto retail discs, it's a likely bet that they'll be included as well. After all, it's not much of an anthology if it doesn't include Horse Armour.
It's a lovely looking artefact for fans of the series, but if you just want the games, there are cheaper options. With Bethesda running Steam sales this weekend in celebration of QuakeCon, expect to see Morrowind , Oblivion and Skyrim all get heavy discounts at some point. As for Arena and Daggerfall , both have been released as free downloads directly from Bethesda.
The Elder Scrolls Anthology will release September 13th in Europe, and September 10th in North America. It will cost £49.99 / $79.99 / €59.99 / $89.99AUD
