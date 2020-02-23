The Division 2 returns to Kenly College, still on sale for $3

Feeling nostalgic for the alma mater? Want to stroll across the quad once more, see some old friends? Well, I can’t in any way help you with that but I can help you with The Division 2, which is returning to last summer’s special Kenly College event for a few weeks.

Kenly College is opening it's doors again on Tuesday 25th! Complete all three investigation areas to get your hands on the Diamondback Exotic! pic.twitter.com/ENsIHI40fFFebruary 23, 2020

Kenly College got a healthy bit of praise last time around because it broke up The Division 2’s pretty linear missions in favor of an open area that has to be traversed several times in order to complete your objectives. It’ll likely get rotated back out after a while, so you should take the chance to try it now. The reward is a pretty sweet snake-lookin gun called the Diamondback, which hits hard and gives you an armor boost. One for the sharpshooters among you.

The Division 2 is also on sale for $3 right now on the Epic Games Store and on Ubisoft’s own Uplay service. That is a very steep discount compared to the game’s launch price of $60. It is perhaps extremely steep. You can also get the game as part of a bundle with its upcoming expansion, which more than a few people are excited about since it goes back to the original setting—New York City—to tie up loose ends from the first game.