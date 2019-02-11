The Division 2 open beta was seemingly revealed on a livestream

An open beta for The Division 2 was all but confirmed by during an official livestream over the weekend.

The Division 2's developers and community team jumped into the private beta and streamed this weekend while chatting with the community and answering questions. In a clip captured by Reddit user TiniestBuckle, one of the devs is heard to say "we're going to fix that for the open beta" when addressing an issue currently in the game.

The Division 2's private beta kicked off last Thursday and ran all weekend for players that pre-ordered the game or were lucky enough to nab a spot by signing up on the official site. While there were some problems with the game client crashing as well as invites, Ubisoft was quick to address these issues and offer workarounds.

An open beta would give developers a chance to properly stress test the servers as well as iron out any last minute bugs that arise. Plus, if you didn't get a chance this past weekend, it means everyone can sample the game before it launches in March.

We've reached out to Ubisoft to see if there's any official comment on an open beta.

Thanks, Videogamer!