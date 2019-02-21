The Division 2 endgame trailer shows off the Black Tusk and their robot dogs

It's not until you've finished the main campaign in The Division 2 that the real trouble begins. After completing the strongholds of each of the enemy factions, a new force invades Washington DC: the Black Tusk. They're tougher, better equipped, and sport impressive hardware like armed drones and robot dogs. The trailer above gives us a look at the endgame baddies and what they're capable of.

Samuel had a crack at the Black Tusk at a preview event recently, which you can read about here. Your own chance to meet them is approaching quickly: The Division 2 arrives March 15, with an open beta running from March 1 through March 4. There's also a few days of technical testing happening right now, so check your mailbox to see if you've been invited.