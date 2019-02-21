Popular

The Division 2 endgame trailer shows off the Black Tusk and their robot dogs

The faction you'll face after completing the campaign has some heavy hardware.

It's not until you've finished the main campaign in The Division 2 that the real trouble begins. After completing the strongholds of each of the enemy factions, a new force invades Washington DC: the Black Tusk. They're tougher, better equipped, and sport impressive hardware like armed drones and robot dogs. The trailer above gives us a look at the endgame baddies and what they're capable of.

Samuel had a crack at the Black Tusk at a preview event recently, which you can read about here. Your own chance to meet them is approaching quickly: The Division 2 arrives March 15, with an open beta running from March 1 through March 4. There's also a few days of technical testing happening right now, so check your mailbox to see if you've been invited.

