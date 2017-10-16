The Destiny 2 PC launch trailer is here

Destiny 2 has been available on consoles for a while now, but it's not coming to the PC until next week. It sucks having to wait, yes, but the upside is that we get our very own launch trailer—and it's time to watch.

The PC version of Destiny 2 is going to be functionally identical to its console cousins, but it will bring some distinct advantages to the table too, including uncapped frame rates and support for 4K graphics if you have the hardware for it. I'd say that playing with a mouse and keyboard counts as a pretty big plus too, but your mileage may vary on that point.

Newcomers to Destiny can get caught up on what they've missed in our handy beginner's guide (the first game was never released for the PC, don't forget) and we've also got a detailed breakdown of the Leviathan, the game's first raid and "the pinnacle of the PvE end-game."

Destiny 2 comes to the PC on October 24 and is available for pre-purchase at Battle.net.