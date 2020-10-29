The Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch trailer showcases snowy fun on Europa

Earlier this week, Bungie dropped a new vidoc—a "chunky video explainer"—running through the highlights of the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion and the Season of the Hunt. Today it's time for a more cinematic take on things courtesy of the Beyond Light launch trailer, which in fine Destiny fashion features booming music, overwrought narration from Lance Reddick, and a cataclysmic threat to humanity that only a team of intrepid immortal super-soldiers can stop.

Speaking of the music, it seems that having previously favored the Beatles in the form of the (frankly dire) Paul McCartney penned and performed Hope for the Future, Destiny has now fully turned to the dark side with an ominous orchestral cover The Rolling Stones' Paint it Black. It suits Beyond Light's core theme of embracing the powers offered by The Darkness nicely.

I'm not as hip to Destiny 2's lore as I used to be [cough] but it seems that Eramis, a Fallen Kell previously incarcerated in the Prison of Elders, is looking to harness the Dark power of Stasis—think cosmic ice magic—which as you can imagine would be a problem for Guardians who rely on the power of Light. The job, then, is to take control of that power yourself—"go beyond the Light," so to speak—before Eramis is able to turn it against you.

The trailer showcases Europa, a moon of Jupiter, which is "a desolate wasteland where every gust of frozen wind whispers long-lost secrets and further buries the mysteries beneath your feet," and the new Stasis power that will enable players to freeze and shatter opponents.

As for Eramis, she seems to start off strong but, big surprise, quickly spirals into megalomaniacal ranting about the Darkness being hers alone to bestow upon her followers as she sees fit, which probably isn't a great strategy when you're squaring off against a million guys on Team Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt both go live on November 10. The new raid will open its doors at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 21.