Spelunky 2's first gameplay trailer shows off liquid physics and online multiplayer

A gameplay trailer for Spelunky 2, the sequel to our 2013 game of the year, has finally debuted over on the PlayStation Blog, along with an interview with the creator Derek Yu.

If it looks a lot like Spelunky, that's on purpose, according to Yu. "My opinion about sequels is that they are extensions of the previous games, so I want fans of Spelunky 1 to jump in and feel like they’re playing a continuation, both storywise and mechanically," he says.

Part of that continuation is the ability to play through the entire game with friends via online multiplayer, and with unique characters. Ana Spelunky is the daughter of our original spelunker, Roffy D. Sloth is a man that is also a sloth, Margaret Tunnel looks like a battle-hardened rogue, and Colin Northward is the spitting image of renowned game developer Colin Northway. Besides the new characters and innumerable new gadgets, enemies, and environments, Spelunky 2 will also feature liquid physics. Water, lava, and more will appear in levels, both as a threat and potential tool in the expected Spelunky style.

Spelunky 2 will be playable at PAX West this weekend, which I'll be attending. Expect some hands-on impressions as soon as we can get them.